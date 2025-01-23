Minister highlights vital role of Chaplains

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, emphasizes the crucial role school chaplains and deaconesses play in tackling the increasing complexities within the education system.

Speaking during the chaplain’s induction workshop this morning, Radrodro says pressing issues such as substance abuse, behavioral challenges, and attendance problems show the need for spiritual leaders in schools.

He reminded the chaplains that their presence in schools would bridge the gap between education, emotional, and moral development of young people.

“In an age where the pressures of modern life often weigh heavily on our students, you bring with you a wealth of experience, compassion, and a commitment to fostering an inclusive and nurturing environment.”

Radrodro adds that chaplains will serve as trusted confidants for students, addressing student’s mental health needs.

He adds that their ability to listen, empathize, and provide appropriate guidance can make a significant difference in a student’s life, especially when they are faced with addiction, anxiety, or personal crises.

Queen Victoria School Chaplain Ratu Sakiusa Naicovitabua says their motive is to change student’s mindsets, as they learn better from what they see rather than what they hear.