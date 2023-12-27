Minister highlights upgrade plans

In anticipation of a significant increase in visitor arrivals next year, the government is working to facilitate hassle-free travel.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says next year they intend to undertake crucial infrastructure upgrades that are essential to accommodate the expected influx of visitors.

Fiji hopes to welcome a record-breaking one million visitors by 2024.

Article continues after advertisement

Gavoka has acknowledged the current challenges posed by congestion at Nadi airport.

“At Nadi airport, when you have about five, six, or seven jets arriving and leaving at the same time, you do feel the pressure at the airport. Fiji Airports Limited is a wonderful organization with very strong leadership. They’ve got plans in place to rectify some of those issues.”

Gavoka says plans for 2024 include not only improving existing facilities but also undertaking major upgrades in other airports.

He adds that they are working with stakeholders to ensure the upgrade works are carried out in a way that does not impact the service quality.

Meanwhile, the Savusavu airport will be closed for maintenance from 24th of June to 14th July next year whereas the Labasa airport will be partially closed from May 6th to June 16th, 2024 next year.