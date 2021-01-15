Minister extends wishes ahead of new school term

A total of 195,883 students will begin school from Tuesday, of which 5,794 young Fijians will be going to school for the first time.

Apart from the students the Education Ministry is also welcoming the 13, 099 teachers as they are ready to start the new academic year.

The Ministry says 7,159 students will exit the education system, having completed 13 years of formal learning.

Minister, Rosy Akbar, says as parents, teachers and members of the respective school management, everyone should stand ready to listen to each other’s perspectives, learn from each other’s experiences and appreciate constructive views.

Akbar adds no matter where students live or what their economic status is, every child deserves equal access to quality teaching.

She highlighted that teachers should reaffirm their commitment to supporting the educational excellence of students and the future prosperity of our great nation.

The Ministry says as rebuild in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Yasa continues and the ongoing health crisis, she is hopeful that together a common ground can be found on effective efforts to sustainably improve learning outcomes for students.

She says in collaboration with donor partners, more than 6,000 students in the TC Yasa affected areas have been assisted with school supplies.

She says the Ministry will continue to provide school supplies and psychosocial support to students affected by TC Yasa and COVID-19 across Fiji.