Minister encourages optimal use of natural resources

Villagers of Wainibuka have been urged to make use of natural resources and also to cultivate collaboration and mutual understanding.

This was stressed by the Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna while visiting Nukuloa Village in Lutu yesterday.

He emphasized the government’s deep value for the diverse input and perspectives of every Fijian highlighting the progress achieved by the Coalition Government in grassroots development over the past year.

“I’m encouraging our villages to come together and draft plans according to the targeted goals that we would want to achieve in our community, that way it will be easier to achieve our goals and move on to the next and also it will be easier for the government to assist you when you’ve set plans.”



Tubuna reminded the villagers the crucial value of collaborating as it not only does simplify tasks but it also cultivates stronger teamwork within the community.