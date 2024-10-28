Minister emphasizes for teacher competency framework

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro with ECE teachers at the three-day workshop in Nadi

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has highlighted the importance of establishing a comprehensive Teacher Competency Framework for Early Childhood Education (ECE).

While opening the three-day workshop in Nadi, Radrodro emphasizes that this framework should clearly define the essential skills, knowledge, and attitudes required for educators to create effective teaching and learning environments.

Radrodro advocates for a collaborative approach through the ‘veitalanoa’ (dialogue), urging participants to develop a roadmap for professional development that enables educators to assess their strengths and identify areas for growth.

Article continues after advertisement

He points out that the early years of a child’s life are crucial for their future learning and development, making this framework vital for the region.

Radrodro says the framework should serve as a guideline not only for initial teacher education programs but also for ongoing professional development.

He stresses that by concentrating on competencies, educational standards in ECE can be elevated across the Pacific, leading to enhanced outcomes for young learners.

Radrodro also states the importance of motivating teachers to seek continuous improvement, ultimately contributing to a higher quality of education for all children.

He reiterates the critical need to prioritize student outcomes in the process.

The workshop aims to engage educators in discussions that will shape the future of ECE in the Pacific, ensuring that teaching practices evolve in line with the developmental needs of children.