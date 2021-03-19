Home

News

Minister commends NGOs

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 22, 2021 5:29 am
Minister for Women, Mereseini Vuniwaqa. [Source: Fijian Government]

Minister for Women, Mereseini Vuniwaqa says non-governmental organizations are a backbone in supporting the poor, especially, women and the marginalized people.

Vuniwaqa says her Ministry works closely with many NGOs, especially those directly working with children, persons with disabilities, older persons, and women.

She adds over the past two and half years she has witnessed some of these NGOs grow from strength to strength and their capacities now properly complementing their vision and goals.

Vuniwaqa highlighted that the economic empowerment of women is one way to alleviate poverty and in the post-COVID world, it especially holds immense strength to get economies back on their feet.

