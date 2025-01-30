Minister calls for police review

A review of the Fiji Police Force’s capabilities will ensure they are properly equipped to handle growing threats related to drugs and armed violence.

The call comes as risks posed by drug trades are increased, which often firearms and violent confrontations.

Minister for Defence Pio Tikoduadua says while the Republic of Fiji Military Forces may be called upon to assist, the primary responsibility for handling such threats should lie with the police.

“We seriously have to look at arming the police because that is probably what the RFMF might be needed to do – provide support in that regard. Obviously, drugs are related to arms and there is a significant threat related to it.”

Tikoduadua says police cannot be carrying batons when people are shooting at them with firearms

Under current law, the Police Force is authorized to carry arms, but only in times of emergency, however, Tikoduadua highlights the need for a strategic approach to arming the police.

He adds it is critical to maintain the distinction between the roles of the police and the military.

Tikoduadua says one of the key considerations in the ongoing police reset will be enhancing the force’s ability to respond to increasingly complex challenges.

This, he stresses, is essential to ensuring the safety of police officers and the public as a whole.