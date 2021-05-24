Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional

Following the establishment of private testing facilities nationwide, the three night-stay requirement upon entry into Fiji is being removed.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says from the 7th of next month (April 7th, 2022) fully vaccinated visitors, residents or citizens of Fiji will only need to conduct Rapid Antigen Test within 24-hours of arrival in the country at an approved testing facility.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds engaging more private sector test providers brings in competition.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says hotels are not going to be providers however, only remote ones can be providers after obtaining approval from the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport.

From 7th of next month Fiji will also do away with the Travel Partner system.

Sayed-Khaiyum further highlighted that from tomorrow (25/03/22), the wearing of masks will become optional and all venues may operate at full capacity.

Social distancing requirements will no longer be enforced either.

He adds it is up to people to apply the more than two years of experience we have with COVID to do what makes them feel comfortable and safe.