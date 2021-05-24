Home

FRA receives more than $300 million

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 24, 2022 9:33 pm

The Fiji Roads Authority has been allocated $338.2 million in the 2021–202 Revised Budget.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says $13.1 million will enable FRA to carry out its daily operations while $325.1 million will finance important capital projects.

Sayed-Khaiyum says a sum of $72.9 million is allocated for the maintenance of capital networks and road assets, including drainage, footpaths, railings, lights, and signage.

He says $21.8 million is allocated for emergency restoration work to key infrastructures that suffered damage due to Tropical Cyclone Cody.

He adds the FRA has also been receiving requests for the repair of non-FRA roads and the government is therefore providing one-time funding of $5 million.

“Under this allocation, Mr. Speaker, priority will be given to those roads that provide access to hospitals, health centres, schools, settlements, villages, communities, and markets.”

The Minister also states that FRA has been allocated $60 million for the renewal and replacement of severely deteriorated roads.

He adds that $34.02 million is provided for the maintenance and repair of bridges, while $14.5 million will fund ongoing contracts under the rural road programmes.

He says a sum of $102.1 million is for ongoing infrastructure to rehabilitate major roads along the Kings and Queens Roads and complete the designs of three critical bridges at Natovi, Savusavu, and Nabouwalu.

