Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon

The government will be rolling out the Fijian Vaccine Pass in the next few months.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says this is part of future-proofing Fiji’s COVID-19 response effort.

He says the first phase will be focused on citizens and permit holders who want to travel overseas.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister for Economy says the government has allocated budget for operational and technical components, including the set-up of the FVP personalization’s and issuance centres in the Central, Western, and Northern Divisions.

He says the FVP will be in digital and paper format, will be free of charge, and will also contain an individual profile picture for authentication.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the FVP will also display negative COVID-test results and will have an interoperable QR code that can be scanned and ingested by the Fijian Vaccine Pass.