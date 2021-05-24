Fiji prepares for mini budget

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is scheduled to deliver the 2022 Mini budget at 7.30 tonight.

It’s the result of improved economic activity following the re-opening of borders, the return of tourists and an improvement in private sector performance.

The Minister has held public consultations around Fiji in formulating the mini-budget.

Article continues after advertisement

The government’s three-month financial plan is likely to maintain funding for public health as Fiji maintains its COVID-19 management capabilities while dealing with emerging cases of climate-sensitive diseases.

Sayed-Khaiyum may also make certain announcements about Fiji’s three-day hotel stay for visitors.

A new national minimum wage rate may also be announced tonight.

The minister has indicated during budget consultations that price increases on many commodities are the result of rising international costs where Fiji has little room to manoeuvre.

You can watch the minister’s budget speech live on FBC TV from 7.30pm.