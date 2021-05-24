Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|Commission charges for real estate agents|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Mini Budget 2022

Commission charges for real estate agents

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 24, 2022 9:40 pm

The commission charges for real estate agents will be no more than three percent for any property that is $1.5m or less.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says there have been serious issues of price gouging in the real estate market and instances of collusion.

He adds this is driving up the prices of homes that every day Fijians are looking forward to buying.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says they have seen commission rates as high as eight percent.

“Today as we know a real estate agent can simply take a photograph of your house on their phone and put it on Facebook. The cost of them advertising is practically zero. Then they come and claim 8 percent from the person for whom they sold the house, or five percent or three percent.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says this is pushing up the prices of real estate in the country and ordinary Fijians are paying the price.

He adds there is a general consensus among stakeholders such as the Real Estate Agents and Licensing Board, property developers, architects and engineers to regulate the commission rates.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.