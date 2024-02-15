MIM Chair urges action and accountability

Chair of the Pacific Island Leaders Ministerial Interim Meeting and Cook Islands Foreign Minister, Tingika Elikana, emphasized the need for action and accountability in monitoring the progress made between meetings.

Elikana stressed that the region can no longer afford to repeat previous outcomes and declarations without tangible results.

Specific areas, including Japan’s partnership and support for the region’s development aspirations, will guide the agenda for the upcoming Pacific Islands Meeting.

Elikana highlighted the enduring nature of the Japan-Pacific Partnership, emphasizing its relevance in framing priorities for dialogue and cooperation.

“In this respect, palm foreign ministerial meetings set an elevated standard for engagement and cooperation, ensuring long-standing commitments are mutually respected and delivered at the level of a stronger and more prosperous, sustainable future for all people. There is no doubt that the 2050 strategy securing the future of our blue Pacific continent continues to be the North Star, setting the collective vision for our region’s future.”

Referring to the Pacific Partnership for Prosperity, Elikana emphasized the importance of moving from words to action, setting an elevated standard for engagement and cooperation among Pacific leaders.

He reiterated the significance of the 2050 strategy in securing the future of the Pacific and emphasized the role of the Kizuna partnership with Japan in delivering benefits for the people.

Looking ahead to PALM10 in July, Elikana outlined priority areas for discussion, including climate change and disasters, the ocean and environment, resources and economic development, technology and connectivity, and people-centred development.