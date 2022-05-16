Midwifery curriculum at FNU reviewed

[File Photo]

The midwifery education programs need strengthening to ensure that it is aligned to the understanding of the ever-evolving medical science.

Head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Unit at the Fiji National University, Doctor Litia Narube says that under Sustainable Development Goal 3, the objectives and actions reiterate the need to ensure continuous improvements.

Narube says the FNU midwifery curriculum is under review and such changes will enable the fulfillment of the right to quality care for all women, newborns, and their families.

“WHO reports that training more midwives is a key element in achieving SDG 3-in reducing maternal and newborn morbidity and mortality. But there is always room for improvement, we are looking forward to the results of the review of the current midwifery curriculum.”

She adds that 35 students are currently undergoing midwifery training and this is the highest student roll that has been recorded for the past five years.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the university needs to continuously communicate with the health sector.

“And then realizing the changes that happen and then rewrite the curriculum, just rewrite it, it’s normal for academics to do that.”

The Health Ministry had also highlighted the gaps between research, evidence, and current practice in midwifery education as the health of women, children and adolescents is paramount.