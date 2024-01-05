Methodist Church opposes casino operation

Rev. Dr. Semisi Turagavou

The Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma has clarified the purpose behind the visit of four of its ministers to Macau, China in November.

According to Church President, Rev. Dr. Semisi Turagavou, the trip was undertaken as part of an investigative effort to gain insights into a casino project, supposedly to be funded by David Group.

The Church president says there is not enough information available on the effects of casino activities and the tour is a proactive move towards the church meeting its obligations to its members and the community.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think that’s the question. On one hand, development is very important, and on the other hand, life. The life of the individual citizen of the country is very important.”

David Group Consultant Sandeep Singh says that the church needs to understand the aspect of casinos.

The Methodist Church maintains its stand that the church is not supporting the establishment of casinos in Fiji.