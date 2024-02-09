Met Office forecasts wet weekend

The Fiji Meteorological Services says cloud and rain is expected to affect most parts of the country from later tomorrow.

Tropical Depression 05F was located to the west of Vanuatu and far west of Nadi this morning.

It is moving east-southeast.

The centre of TD05F is anticipated to remain to the far west of Fiji.

Fiji Met says the associated trough of low pressure is gradually approaching the country from the northwest.

This will bring cloud and from later tomorrow.

A heavy rain warning is in force for the Northern Division, Yasawa, Lau and Lomaiviti groups, and northern and eastern parts of Viti Levu.

A heavy rain alert is in force for the rest of the Fiji Group as well as Rotuma.

A flash flood alert is in force for the low-lying and flood-prone areas of Vanua Levu and the northern and eastern half of Viti Levu.

A trough of low pressure is approaching the country from the northwest with cloud and rain.

It is expected to bring heavy rainfall from later tomorrow over the areas in heavy rain warning.