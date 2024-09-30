Medical consignment to assist persons with disability

The National Council for Persons with Disabilities today received consignment of assistive devices worth $1.2 million to assist members.

The consignment was procured by the Spinal Injury Association with the assistance of PhysioNew and Vodafone ATH Foundation.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Social Protection Eseta Nadakuitavuki handed over the devices and medical consumables to the NCPD this morning.

They thanked the stakeholders for the assistance, highlighting that it aligns with the government’s National Development Plan towards supporting marginalized members of our communities.

The Permanent Secretary says that the welfare of people with disabilities will be improved by facilitating their participation in decision-making and providing friendly public facilities and infrastructure.

She adds that the government remains committed to hearing the voices of persons with disabilities and the organizations for persons with disabilities.

“To lay the groundwork for achieving the vision, the NDP is implementing a suite of policies and strategies across 3 pillars: economic resilience, people empowerment, and good governance.”

Nadakuitavuki says the items are not readily available in the country and are costly to procure.

The PS says the demand for assistive devices is high and implored all the stakeholders to work together and to use our resources efficiently and effectively to ensure such items in the consignment reach those that need it the most.

She adds that items such as motorized scooters, multiple wheelchair types and designs, hospital beds, commodes, shower chairs, and crutches, and medical consumables such as diapers, gloves, face masks, and pads will greatly assist the beneficiaries.