Medical authorities urge caution over unverified weight-loss products

Fiji Pharmaceutical Society President Priyanka Prasad.[Photo: FILE]

Fake and misused weight-loss drugs are quietly making their way into the country.

Health experts warn that what’s being sold online and through informal networks isn’t just ineffective, it could be deadly.

Fiji Pharmaceutical Society President Priyanka Prasad says there’s a sharp rise in people using prescription medicines intended for diabetes and other medical conditions as weight-loss aids, without any medical supervision.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says counterfeit medicines can be difficult to detect and may contain unsafe or unknown ingredients, posing serious health risks.

“So consumers should be warned that manufacturers of these counterfeit goods are producing products that are so similar that the untrained eye won’t be able to pick out the differences, and these just appear legitimate, highlighting the need to purchase your products or medicines from verified suppliers and sellers.”

Prasad is urging consumers to only purchase medicines from verified pharmacies and to seek proper medical advice.

“People are talking about it on TikTok and reels. So we’ve noticed in Fiji too, people are going for these weight loss products, but they need to understand that these medicines have a clinical purpose and they shouldn’t be used willy-nilly for anything without proper verification, so going through the proper physician checks before being prescribed it and using it.”

Fiji Medical Association President Dr Alipate Vakamocea states that there are no “quick fixes” for conditions such as obesity, diabetes, or hypertension.

“This is something that we would really encourage you to go and get a medical opinion from a medical practitioner. If you want to try something on the market, get a proper opinion from a licensed, registered medical practitioner before you go ahead and use it.”

Medical professionals are reminding the public that safe and sustainable weight loss comes from proper nutrition, exercise, and medical guidance, not shortcuts that could cost lives.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.