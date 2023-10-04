Media Council setup soon

Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica

Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica has reassured that the Media Council will soon be setup.

Kamikamica says this is part of the real democracy that the coalition government is trying to build.

The Minister says once the Media Council is set up, Fiji will have a self-regulating media.

Kamikamica removing the Media Industry Development Act was just the beginning, as the government is committed to removing unnecessary laws.