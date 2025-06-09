Medals awarded to officers

[ Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook ]

Fifteen police officers have completed their post-deployment reintegration after returning from United Nations peacekeeping missions overseas.

The officers recently concluded the Police Post Deployment Reintegration Program following tours of duty with three UN missions.

Thirteen officers returned from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, one from the Multinational Force and Observers and one from the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei.

The program’s closure was officiated by Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga. He commended the officers for completing their deployments and for their continued service to the Fiji Police Force.

Lutunauga said he was relieved that all officers returned home safely after working in difficult and high-risk environments.

He also acknowledged the role of families, especially spouses and partners, who carried added responsibilities during the officers’ absence.

He said their support was critical to the success of each deployment.

During the ceremony, the officers were awarded Overseas Service and Long Service Medals. The medals recognized their contribution to international peacekeeping and their service to global security.

