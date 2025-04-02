Matuku villages set for better connections

Matuku Island road construction [Photo: Supplied]

Matuku Island in Lau is on the verge of major change as the construction of a new 22.2-kilometre road nears completion.

The $317,000 project, led by the Ministry of Public Works, is set to connect seven villages that have long relied on boats for daily travel.

District representative Ilaitia Cama Tuinaceva states that the new road marks the start of a new era, improving access to essential services and linking communities across the island.

Matuku Island road construction [Photo: Supplied]

The road network, built in three stages, began late last year with the first two phases already completed.

Villagers from Yaroi, Natokalau, Qalikarua, Levukaidaku, Makadru, Raviravi, and Lomaji will soon have direct land access, easing daily movement and improving service delivery.



Matuku Island road construction [Photo: Supplied]

Tuinaceva, speaking on behalf of the Matuku Chief and villagers, thanked the government for making an essential infrastructure dream a reality.

Once completed, the road is expected to end Matuku’s long-standing isolation, creating new opportunities for growth, transport, and better living conditions for its people.

