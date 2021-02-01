Massive increase in healthcare workers

There has been a massive increase in the number of healthcare workers in Fiji, compared to 2005.

Opening Colonial War Memorial Hospital’s renovated Surgical Registrars room, Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete confirmed there are more than 1,000 doctors and more than 3,000 nurses.

In 2005, there were only 299 doctors and 1,600 nurses.

Dr Waqainabete says the renovation is timely as it will cater for the huge number of health workers at CWM.

“One of the first rooms to actually being given up are the spaces we have for office and for rest for our staff. It shows the commitment that our staff have. They are willing to give up their rest spaces for the benefit of our people and it also shows the expansion that has happened in the Lami Nausori corridor and also more importantly the expansion that has happened within us.”

The newly renovated room is funded by the Tanoa Hotel Group as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility project.

The room includes four beds, bookshelves, and lockers.