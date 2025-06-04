Mason stands by integrity of Malimali inquiry

Senior Barrister Janet Mason (left),

The inquiry into Barbara Malimali’s appointment recommended changes that could rebuild public trust, according to Senior Barrister Janet Mason.

Mason assisted Justice David Ashton-Lewis in the inquiry, and its report has been submitted to the President and Prime Minister.

The recommendations have led to the removal of Malimali and Lisiate Fotofili from FICAC, as well as the dismissal of Graham Leung from his position as Attorney General.

Lisiate Fotofili (left), Barbara Malimali.

When asked by FBC News about her feelings regarding the work they did, Mason stated that she is confident they undertook their roles with integrity and without fear or favour.

She acknowledged that the process was at times challenging but stressed that they managed to navigate through it and produced a report they are confident will restore the public’s faith and trust in some state institutions.



Senior Barrister Janet Mason.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has yet to decide on the next Attorney General and has ruled out Lynda Tabuya, who some had speculated might be appointed.

Rabuka has reiterated that the report will be made public and has urged the public to be patient and allow due process to take its course.

