Mason disappointed with AG’s response

Senior Barrister Janet Mason

Senior Barrister Janet Mason has expressed dissatisfaction with the response made by the Attorney General’s Office on a request for an opinion relating to the Commission of Inquiry on Barbara Malimali.

Mason and the COI had sought input from the AG and the King’s Counsel on having Malimali step aside during the hearing due to fear of interference.

The Attorney General’s Office, in its response, decided to refrain from providing an opinion on a request.

Article continues after advertisement

While Mason acknowledged the AG’s right to its decision, she described it as disappointing.

“We had wanted to do something together, and it is disappointing, but they have the right to decide on how they want to approach this, and we respect that. But the preference of the COI would have been for the parties to work together on this matter and resolve it, but because that has not happened, we have had to go to the King’s Counsel.”

Meanwhile, when asked if the COI still seeks Malimali’s temporary removal, Mason remained firm, stressing the need to minimize interference from the FICAC Commissioner.

The COI is still working on engaging the King’s Counsel, with no confirmation yet on their participation.

Key witness Alexandra Forwood is giving testimony via Zoom today.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link