Marijuana tops illicit drug cases

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police have recorded an alarming 384 cases of illicit drug use from January to April this year.

Of the 384, 361 were marijuana, 20 were methamphetamine, and one was cocaine.

There were also 12 juveniles involved in these drug cases.

Article continues after advertisement

Assistant Minister for Education Illiesa Vanawalu is calling on faith-based leaders and organizations, civil society, and the government to join hands in curbing the growing concern over drug-related cases in the country.

“The social issues we face every day pose a challenge for us to relook at our values, do self-reflection, be mindful to value our lives, make good choices, and continue to move forward.”

Vanawalu adds that the onus is now on people to make the right choices, as their actions have a wider impact on their families and society.