“Marama Niu” launches chocolate coat ice-creams

Local ice-cream business “Marama Niu” has diversified its products, adding a bit of a chocolaty touch to the current flavours.

Director Kylie Patterson says the new chocolate coated ice cream is the first of its kind, giving customers more options to choose from.

Patterson says the products come in tubs and popsicles and are available at the Corner Bakery and Kundan Singh in Tamavua, Suva

“People like it, its dairy free, its gluten free, its sweetened using a locally sourced natural sugar that’s made here locally by the Rabi and Kio communities. We help support by finding markets for their nectar. We use that for our ice cream so it’s perfect for those who are watching their sugar levels.”

Patterson says they are hoping to expand their business in the future as they’re currently home based and are also advertising online.

$2, 500 was invested to establish Marama Niu during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.