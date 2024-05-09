Fiji to host OFC Nations Cup group B games

The group B games for the OFC Men’s Nations Cup scheduled for Santo in Vanuatu next month will now be moved to Suva.

This follows the uncertainty around Air Vanuatu’s flight schedules and the airline recommends focusing only on flights arriving in Port Vila due to security concerns for flights to Santo.

The airline couldn’t guarantee the flights from Port Vila to Santo.

Article continues after advertisement

Vanuatu Football Federation will remain host for the group A matches in Port Vila involving New Caledonia, New Zealand, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu, as well as the semi-finals and final.

The VFF exhausted all options in finding a solution but due to uncertain flight schedules, the OFC Executive Committee has made the decision to shift group B games featuring Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tahiti from Luganville’s Soccer City Stadium to Suva’s HFC Bank Stadium.

The semi-final originally scheduled for Luganville, has been moved to Port Vila, which will now host both semi-finals, the playoff for third place and the final.

The play-off matches for 5th and 7th place respectively have been cancelled.

The semi-finals have been moved forward a day from June 26 to June 27 to allow the travelling teams adequate time to prepare.

The final scheduled for June 30 is unchanged.