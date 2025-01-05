Man questioned in relation to child abuse video

Police have confirmed that a man is currently being questioned for allegedly abusing a child.

Police brought the man for questioning after a video of him allegedly physically abusing a child circulated on social media.

In the video, the man is seen venting his anger on the young child for failing to study, while the child cries in distress.

A second video has surfaced, where the same person is seen repeating the act of alleged abuse with a toddler.

FBC News reached out to the Minister for Children, Sashi Kiran, who confirmed that the Ministry is also actively looking into the matter.