Man jailed for rape of daughter 22-years-ago

[File Photo]

Twenty-two years after enduring horrific abuse, a woman has seen her perpetrator, her own father, brought to justice.

The Lautoka High Court sentenced a 67-year-old man to 15 years imprisonment for repeatedly raping his daughter, who was just 12 years old at the time of the incident.

The court heard that at the time of the offense, the victim and her younger siblings were living under the care and custody of their father.

The man raped the victim after an inter-house athletics meet in 2002.

The court heard that the man threatened the victim stating that she would be in trouble if she told anyone about the incident.

The court also heard that the man carved out an opening on the wooden floor to access her room and continued to have sexual intercourse with her on several occasions.

The victim who is now 34 years revealed the incident to her now ex-husband when she could not bear the pain.

The victim reported the matter to police when the news about her rape infiltrated the community and tarnished her reputation.

High Court Judge Aruna Aluthge while sentencing the man stated that he breached all social norms and trust expected of him as a father.

The Judge also said that the impact of the crime on the complainant was extremely traumatic and long-lasting.

The 67-year-old man will have to serve 12- years before being eligible for parole.

