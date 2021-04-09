Man imprisoned for raping neighbor

A 24- year- old man who raped his 39-year-old neighbor in Nasinu has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by the Suva High court.

The man was convicted of one count of rape yesterday.

It was heard that on 5th May 2019, the man went to a nightclub in Suva with his girlfriend.

Article continues after advertisement

In the early hours of 6th May the man went to complainant’s house in a settlement in Nasinu and entered her bedroom where she was sleeping with her husband.

The victim shouted and raised alarm when she felt someone was in the room, which later led to the arrest of the accused.

The perpetrator fled the scene but was later arrested as he had been identified by the victim.

The High Court Judge said that rape is a serious invasion of a persons’ dignity.

The Judge said the 24-year-old showed disrespect to the victim who was her neighbor.

The Judge said that the man caused unnecessary misery to the victim’s family.

While considering the time spent in remand the High Court Judge sentenced the accused to five years imprisonment without any parole.