Man from Cubuya Settlement killed in road accident

[File Photo]

A 36-year-old man from Cubuya Settlement in Bua is the latest road fatality victim.

The incident happened at around 4:35 pm yesterday.

Director of Traffic SSP Mitieli Divuana says the victim was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old man from the same area.

SSP Divuana says that upon reaching Batiri, the driver overtook a parked bus and collided with an oncoming truck driven by a 45-year-old man from Tabia, Labasa.

The man died instantly due to the impact.

SSP Divuana says this is the second accident in two days where speeding and overtaking resulted in fatalities.

He is calling on drivers to consider other road users while driving.

He stresses that these kinds of behaviours not only put other drivers at risk but also endanger passengers and pedestrians.

SSP Divuana says that looking at both accidents, there was no reason for both drivers to be speeding.

Those involved in the accident in Batiri were returning home from work yesterday, while those involved in the Nadi accident over the weekend were on their way to visit a relative in the hospital.

SSP Divuana says there was no need to rush, but the poor decision has cost two lives.

The investigation into the accident continues.