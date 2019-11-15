Home

News

Man found dead in Lautoka

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 19, 2020 1:58 pm

Police are investigating the discovery of a body behind what used to be fueling station in Natokowaqa, Lautoka this morning.

It is believed that the body found is that of a 22-year-old man.

The man has been identified by family members.

FBC News understands the parents of the deceased are currently talking to Police at the Lautoka Police Station.

An investigation continues.

