Man dies in tragic accident

A man has died following an accident in Nadi last night.

Police say the 27-year-old was driving along the Queens Highway when his vehicle allegedly collided with another vehicle driven by a 30-year-old man.

Investigation is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate accident.

Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (A/ACP) Livai Driu is urging drivers to be more vigilant and alert in light of the current weather situation.

A/ACP Driu says the heavy downpour experienced at times will pose serious safety concerns, and drivers and pedestrians must take necessary safety precautions.

The road death toll currently stands at 9, compared to 0 for the same period last year.