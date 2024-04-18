Man dies in Labasa accident

A 28-year-old man has died following a road accident in Tabia, Labasa this morning.

Police say the victim was driving along the Labasa to Seaqaqa road at around 4am, and upon reaching the Nukutatava junction, he allegedly lost control, causing his vehicle to veer off the road.

The victim was rushed to Labasa Hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the police, a postmortem will be conducted to ascertain the victim’s cause of death.

The police investigation continues.