Man dies following road accident

A man in his 40s is believed to be the country’s latest road fatality victim.

Director Traffic Senior Superintendent of Police Mitieli Divuana says the victim is alleged to have suddenly crossed the road at the Laqere Bridge yesterday afternoon when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 29-year-old man.

He says the victim was rushed to the Valelevu Health Centre where he was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

The Director Traffic says investigation continues and the suspect will be questioned soon after the post-mortem examination is conducted.