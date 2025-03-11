Man dies following an explosion

[File Photo]

A man has passed away following an explosion in Wainibokasi yesterday afternoon.

Police say the victim in his 20s sustained serious injuries when an empty diving gas tank exploded.

It says a co-worker was using a grinder to cut the empty tank when it exploded, whereby pieces of the gas tank hit the victim causing his death.

The co-worker using the grinder and another employee sustained injuries.

They were rushed to the Wainibokasi Health Centre and were later transferred to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Investigation continues.

