Man charged with obtaining financial gain

A fisheries officer with the Ministry of Fisheries appeared at the Suva Magistrates Court on Thursday, charged with one count of obtaining financial gain.

Tomasi Peckham is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Peckham while being a Fisheries officer is alleged to have received funds of over $5,587 from a training conducted from October to November 2019 failing to reimburse the funds to the Ministry.

Article continues after advertisement

State Counsel Arieta Vaganalau informed the Court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

Resident Magistrates Pulekeria Low granted a non-cash bail bond of $500 and ordered Peckham not to re-offend while on bail.

Peckham has been ordered not to interfere with the prosecution witnesses and not to change his residential address without first informing the court.

The matter has been adjourned to January 29th.