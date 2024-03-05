Man charged with incest reveals ODPP stats

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has charged 30 people with a total of 69 counts of sexual offences last month.

There was one incident where a 23-year-old man was charged with two counts of incest.

The accused person allegedly had carnal knowledge with his 15-year-old stepsister while knowing they were related.

There was one incident where a 45-year-old man was charged with five counts of rape, one count of assault with intent to commit rape and one count of rape of his 22-year-old sister-in-law.

The accused person allegedly committed the offence in 2011 when the victim was under 13-year-old.

There was one incident where 33-year-old man was charged with the attempted rape, aggravated robbery and wrongful confinement of a 42-year-old woman.

The accused person is allegedly charged for attempting to rape the victim, stealing the victim’s mobile phone and $580 cash and wrongfully confining her in her taxi.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his three-year-old niece while in another incident a 16-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his seven-year-old niece.

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his five-year-old cousin.

A 52-year-old man was charged with the rape of his nine-year-old grandniece.

There was one incident where a 40-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 12-year-old stepdaughter while in another incident, a 36-year-old man was charged with one representative count of rape of his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

A 19-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 13-year-old cousin while in another incident, a 25-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 17-year-old cousin.

A 48-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 12-year-old niece while in another incident, 52-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 15-year-old niece.

There was one incident where a 29-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 15-year-old cousin while in another incident, a 37-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 37-year-old cousin.

A 45-year-old man was charged with the rape, indecent assault and sexual assault of his 21-year- old cousin while in another incident, a 42-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 28-year-old ex-wife.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 21-year-old de facto partner.

An 80-year-old man was charged with the rape of a nine-year-old girl from his village while in another incident, a 33-year-old man was charged with the rape and assault causing actual bodily harm to a 46-year-old woman.

A 30-year-old man was charged with the attempted rape and rape of a 21-year-old woman while in another incident, a 26-year-old man was charged with the attempted rape of a 26-year-old woman.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man was charged with one representative count of rape and one representative count of defilement of a 14-year-old girl.