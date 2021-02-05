Home

Man charged for allegedly setting hospital on fire

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
February 7, 2021 8:23 am
The St Giles Hospital

A man in his late 30s has been charged for allegedly setting the St Giles Hospital reception on fire.

It is believed the accused who was discharged from the hospital last month filled the beer bottle with kerosene and cloth to set the place on fire.

The accused is charged with one count of arson and one count of act with the intent to cause grievous harm.

He will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow.

