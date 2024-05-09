Man charged for allegedly scamming $230

The Fiji Police MPAiSA Taskforce has charged a 57-year-old man for allegedly dishonestly obtaining money from an individual through the mobile money transfer app.

The accused residing in Siberia, Labasa is alleged to have on March 12th impersonated to be a principal of a school where the victim worked, and asked for $230.

After sending the money, the victim then enquired with the principal, who stated that he did not request for any money.

Article continues after advertisement

The matter was then reported to Police.

It was discovered that the accused had allegedly hacked the Principal’s viber account.

The accused has been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantaged by deception.

He will appear in the Labasa Magistrates Court today.