Man acquitted of rape charges

Suva High Court

A man has been acquitted of two charges of rape after the court found inconsistent evidence by the complainant.

The case was heard in the Suva High Court.

It was alleged that the man raped the complainant in Naitasiri in June 2020.

The man was charged with two counts of rape and a count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

In summing up the case, the judge finds inconsistency in the evidence of the complainant, including one that suggests the victim actively participated in the encounter.

The judge then finds the accused not guilty of the two charges of rape, however, satisfied that the accused pleaded guilty to the one count of assault causing actual bodily harm as charged under the charged information and convict of the same.