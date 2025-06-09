Malimali’s judicial review matter to be heard in July

Barbara Malimali [File Photo]

Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption’s former Commissioner Barbara Malimali’s judicial review matter was called in the Suva High Court this morning.

Malimali has taken Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu and Attorney General’s Office to court following her dismissal.

She was suspended and later sacked by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister Rabuka last month.

In court today, Justice Dane Tuiqereqere gave the respondent 14 days to file opposition and the applicants seven days thereafter to file their response.

Malimali’s lawyer, Siddharth Nandan, appeared on behalf of Suva lawyer Tanya Waqanika.

He has been advised to file his submission by the 9th of next month, while the respondents will have to file their submission by the 11th.

The matter will be called for hearing on the 14th of next month.

