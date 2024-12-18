Malimali says no comment, FICAC believes it’s in good hands

Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali has opted not to make any comment on speculations regarding her appointment.

Malimali says she believes it would be undignified for her to say anything at present.

Meanwhile, in the same statement, FICAC says that under the leadership of Commissioner Malimali, FICAC is functioning more efficiently than ever before.

FICAC says it would like to remind the public to allow the Commission of Inquiry to carry out its work as it conducts its investigation into the process of the appointment of the FICAC Commissioner.

The commission says it is essential that the due process is respected and allowed to proceed without undue interference.

FICAC is urging the public, including those in positions of authority, to refrain from trial by media, as this is not the appropriate forum for addressing such matters.

It adds that FICAC continues to operate as normal and that it remains fully committed to its mandate of combating corruption and upholding the rule of law, with no disruption to its ongoing work.

Meanwhile, the Fijian Elections Office has lodged a complaint of intimidation with the police against Malimali.