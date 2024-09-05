Malimali released as JSC to sit today

Barbara Malimali

The Judicial Services Commission is expected to sit this afternoon.

FBC News understands this is relation to the ongoing saga about the appointment of Electoral Commission Chair Barbara Malimali as the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner.

FICAC confirms that Malimali who was taken in for questioning this morning has been released until the JSC sits this afternoon.

The Judicial Services Commission consists of Chief Justice Salesi Temo who is the chair, President of the Court of Appeal Filimone Jitoko, Ministry of Justice Permanent Secretary, Ropate Green and a legal practitioner.