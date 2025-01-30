Malimali inquiry stalls amid witness issues

Janet Mason [left] and Barbara Malimali

The Commission of Inquiry on Barbara Malimali as Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner did not sit today at the request of Justice David Ashton-Lewis.

Senior Barrister Janet Mason did not elaborate further on this.

She said the inquiry will resume tomorrow.

FBC News understands that the initial timeline was for witnesses to conclude giving evidence by tomorrow.

Mason had earlier stated that it is impossible to conclude tomorrow as they still have political witnesses to give evidence, and some witnesses also need to be recalled.

It is not clear at the moment if the President has given the go-ahead for the COI to be extended.

The Senior Barrister claims that side issues, including allegations about her integrity and the recent firing of a FICAC witness, are delaying the process.