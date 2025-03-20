Mahogany certification drive to unlock millions for Fiji

Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited General Manager Semi Dranibaka

Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited is racing to secure Forest Stewardship Council certification.

This move will expand market access beyond the United States and the Dominican Republic to lucrative buyers in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

General Manager Semi Dranibaka confirmed that FHCL is using a $956,000 government grant to meet FSC requirements, following audits by the Ministry of Forestry and an independent U.S.-based firm in 2022 and 2023.

Article continues after advertisement

To proceed, the corporation must submit three key reports this year, an environmental impact assessment, a social impact report and a high conservation value forest report.

Auditors will scrutinise compliance with labour laws, fair employee treatment, and landowner compensation, all of which align with an expedited review of the Fiji Mahogany Act.

Meanwhile, FHCL is collaborating with the iTaukei Land Trust Board to correct lease boundaries and has scheduled consultations with landowning units nationwide.

Once certified, Fiji’s mahogany industry stands to unlock new revenue streams, benefiting stakeholders across 13 stations and positioning Fiji as a serious global supplier.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.