Macuata chiefs unite to invest $360,000 in education

The chiefs of Macuata Province have pledged a significant $360,000 financial contribution toward enhancing education, demonstrating their commitment to the academic success of their youth.

Tui Labasa, Ratu Jone Qomate, announced that the province’s twelve chiefs have collectively committed to contribute $30,000 each, with the funds set to cover all phases of education, from preschool to vocational training at the Nasoso Vocational Centre.

The Tui Labasa emphasized that the initiative reflects the Vanua o Macuata’s dedication to addressing educational challenges, particularly the declining performance in Fiji’s Year Eight national examinations.

“Everybody’s talking about education. And especially about the drop-in exam. About 6,000 of them. We’re trying to identify how many of them are from Macuata. Yeah, that’s what we’re going to do. The education committee for their son has just started.”

The funding will also support the establishment of an education committee to oversee the effective utilization of the resources, aligning efforts with the broader goals of the Vanua o Macuata.

iTaukei Affairs Board Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Josefa Toganivalu, commended the chiefs and the people of Macuata for prioritizing education.

“There are a number of reasons that we can say have affected. They are all unique in their own ways, and the challenges are best left to the Vanua and also to the Fijian administration to solve.”

This initiative signals a unified approach to education in Macuata, with hopes of reversing the current trends and creating a brighter future for the province’s youth.