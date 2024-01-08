M-PAiSA exceeds $50m mark for inward remittances

M-PAiSA has set a new record surpassing the $50 million mark for inward remittances.

Head of Vodafone eCommerce and Digital Financial Services, Sailendra Prasad, says this has broken the $50 million threshold for remittance in a single month for the first time.

He adds the $52.6 million remittance into M-PAiSA for December, accounts for approximately 55–60 percent of the total personal remittances into the country.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says M-PAiSA continues to build partnerships and onboard new international money transfer partners in overseas markets.

He adds that this will make it easier for the Fijian diaspora around the world to send money back to their families within minutes.