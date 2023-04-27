Luxembourg contributes to climate financing

The government of Luxembourg has provided $1 million to the Drua Incubator unit under the office of the Prime Minister for climate change-related issues.

In response, Fiji has launched the Private Sector Innovation and Leadership Grant Scheme, aimed at supporting locally owned businesses, NGOs, registered community-based organizations, young and women entrepreneurs, and the private sector.

The grant will be subdivided into two main grants of $50,000 and $75,000, with the aim of promoting innovative, home-grown solutions to the climate crisis.

The application portal will open tomorrow and close on May 29th.