LTA warns of strict measures during Coca-Cola Games

The Land Transport Authority and key stakeholders convened a crucial meetings ahead of the Coca-Cola Games which will be held in two weeks.

This meeting was held in light of recent concerns regarding unruly behaviour during major school sporting events.

LTA is issuing a stern warning to drivers, student passengers, and school supporters that it will not tolerate any behaviour that compromises public safety or violates traffic laws.

It says recent incidents have highlighted the dangers posed by unruly passenger and driver behaviours, such as students dangerously waving school flags outside the parameters of moving buses.

Officials from the Ministry of Education, Fiji Police Force, Fiji Bus Operators Association and Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners met to address these concerns and ensure the safety of all Fijians.

Board Chair Inosi Kuridrani says they cannot afford to overlook the dangers posed by reckless behaviour, especially during major school sporting events such as the upcoming Coca-Cola Games where excitement can sometimes overshadow caution.

He says LTA and the Fiji Police Force will intensify monitoring efforts to ensure compliance with traffic laws and regulations as part of proactive approaches to mitigate risks and enforce compliance with road safety rules during these events.

The LTA will continue to engage with schools and communities to raise awareness about the importance of road safety.

Expanding on discussions with stakeholders, LTA Acting Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says schools will not be provided buses for charter if their students displayed rowdy behavior and engaged in vandalism.

He is urging drivers to drive to the nearest police station to offload students who engaged in rowdy behaviour or acts of vandalism in public transport.

Rokosawa says joint enforcement operations teams will increase visibility and monitoring at hot zones with checkpoints set up at strategic locations leading to the games venue as well as bus bays and focal points to monitor students’ movements and behaviours.